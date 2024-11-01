Comcast price target raised to $47 from $44 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Comcast (CMCSA) to $47 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Comcast’s Q3 results came in better than expected, with broadband subscribers surprising positively due to a number of one-time factors, but are likely to remain depressed from competition, the analyst tells investors in a research note. KeyBanc is optimistic on Comcast’s positioning given its Cable network investments are leading peers, EPIC Universe opening should improve Theme Park growth and lower capital intensity, and a potential spinoff of the Cable business could unlock a conglomerate discount.
Read More on CMCSA:
