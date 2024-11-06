COLOPL Faces Financial Decline, Cuts Executive Pay

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.

COLOPL, Inc. has reported a significant decline in its FY2024 financial results compared to FY2023, citing decreased sales of longstanding titles and reduced foreign exchange gains. In response, the company announced a reduction in executive compensation to address the financial setbacks and affirm management accountability.

