COLOPL Faces Financial Decline, Cuts Executive Pay

November 06, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.

COLOPL, Inc. has reported a significant decline in its FY2024 financial results compared to FY2023, citing decreased sales of longstanding titles and reduced foreign exchange gains. In response, the company announced a reduction in executive compensation to address the financial setbacks and affirm management accountability.

