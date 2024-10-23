Colony Bankcorp reports Q3 net interest margin 2.64% vs. 2.78% last year

CEO Heath Fountain says: “We are pleased with the improvement in operating results during the third quarter of 2024 and to see the continued progression in the performance of our complementary business lines alongside ongoing efficiency and expense discipline. We are also excited about our new digital banking platform rollout that occurred during the quarter. This enhanced platform will provide our customers with a state-of-the-art online banking experience which we believe will enable us to deliver solutions for all our customer’s needs in today’s digital environment. We had anticipated margin expansion in the second half of the year, but it did not materialize in the third quarter of 2024. However, we are pleased to report increased net interest income this quarter, and we believe that the margin has now reached its lowest point. We are optimistic about seeing improvement going forward as changes in the rate environment and easing from the Federal Reserve have allowed us to relieve pressure on our funding costs. Loan growth picked up slightly in the third quarter and overall asset quality remains strong. Our pipelines for both loans and deposits remain strong and our team has done a fantastic job of continuing to grow and build customer relationships.”

