Coles Group Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Coles Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, highlighting updates to Leah Weckert’s direct and indirect interests in securities. This change is related to shares held through Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd, linked to the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. Investors may want to monitor these developments for potential impacts on the company’s stock performance.

