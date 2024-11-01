News & Insights

Stocks

Cohort plc Updates Share Capital and Business Operations

November 01, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, a technology group listed on AIM, announced its total issued share capital comprises 41,866,372 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This update is significant for shareholders tracking their interests under regulatory rules. Cohort operates through six businesses across the UK, Germany, and Portugal, serving defense and related markets.

