Coherus Biosciences Announces Board Member Resignation

December 04, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Coherus Biosciences ( (CHRS) ) has shared an update.

Kimberly J. Tzoumakas has announced her resignation from the Board of Directors of Coherus BioSciences, Inc., effective December 31, 2024. Her departure is amicable, with no disagreements over company operations or policies, reflecting a positive relationship and her valued contributions during her time with the board.

