News & Insights

Stocks
COHR

Coherent initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

December 04, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst George Notter initiated coverage of Coherent (COHR) with a Buy rating and $135 price target Coherent is a materials science company with a focus on optoelectronic components and laser systems, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the Street still underestimates the amount of earnings power they can generate as new CEO Jim Anderson’s streamlining and restructuring plan gets implemented.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.