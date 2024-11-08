News & Insights

Cogefeed Enhances Governance and Strengthens Leadership

November 08, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

Cogefeed SPA (IT:CGF) has released an update.

Cogefeed S.p.A. has reinforced its commitment to corporate governance by defining criteria for evaluating the independence of directors and appointing Dr. Daniele Filizola as Investor Relations Manager. This move aligns with their strategic focus on renewable energy and positions them as a key player in energy efficiency services in Campania and Basilicata.

