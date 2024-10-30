Coda Minerals Secures Funds for Copper Project Expansion

News & Insights

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has bolstered its financial standing with a successful capital raise, gathering $5.1 million to advance exploration activities at its Elizabeth Creek Copper-Cobalt Project. The company plans to utilize these funds for drilling, resource expansion, and target generation, with expectations of releasing an updated Scoping Study by the year’s end. This strategic move positions Coda to capitalize on the growing global demand for copper.

