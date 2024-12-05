Coca-Cola's (KO) Sustainability Retreat Sparks Criticism From Activists

Coca-Cola (KO) has revised its sustainability goals, scaling back its commitments to reduce plastic pollution, a move that has sparked criticism from environmental groups. The company now targets 35% to 40% recycled content in its packaging by 2035, down from its prior goal of 50% by 2030. Coca-Cola also adjusted its recycling pledge from collecting the equivalent of every bottle it produces by 2030 to ensuring the collection of 70% to 75% of its bottles and cans annually without specifying a timeline. The changes come despite mounting global concerns over plastic pollution and its environmental impact.





In its defense, Coca-Cola cited the challenges of achieving its earlier goals and the need for “more effective and efficient resource allocation.” The company’s updated stance contrasts sharply with its earlier rollout of fully recycled plastic bottles for its U.S. product lines, which it claimed would reduce 83 million pounds of plastic annually. However, environmental activists argue these measures are insufficient. Organizations like Oceana and Break Free from Plastic have labeled Coca-Cola’s revisions as “greenwashing” and criticized the company for prioritizing profit over environmental responsibility.





Market Overview:





Coca-Cola reduces recycled material target to 35%-40% by 2035.



Revised pledge to collect 70%-75% of bottles and cans annually, no timeline specified.



Activists criticize the company’s adjustments as inadequate and misleading.



Key Points:



New goals are a retreat from the company's previous environmental pledges.



Environmental groups demand greater accountability from Coca-Cola.



Company cites resource challenges and strategic reassessments for the changes.



Looking Ahead:



Heightened scrutiny from investors and governments over Coca-Cola's plastic policies.



Potential reputational risks as sustainability becomes a consumer priority.



Competitors may leverage Coca-Cola’s missteps to enhance their own green initiatives.



The backlash underscores the growing tension between corporate sustainability efforts and the escalating urgency of addressing global plastic pollution. Environmental organizations argue that Coca-Cola’s adjustments will not substantially reduce plastic use or improve recycling rates. With the company repeatedly named the world’s top plastic polluter, critics warn that such moves could erode consumer trust and invite stricter regulatory oversight.Coca-Cola’s revised goals highlight the challenges of balancing operational demands with ambitious environmental promises. As governments and consumers increasingly demand accountability for environmental impact, Coca-Cola and other large corporations face growing pressure to adopt and meet meaningful sustainability targets. The company's next steps will be closely monitored as a litmus test for corporate environmental responsibility.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.