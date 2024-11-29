Coca-Cola HBC Reports Share Purchase by PDMR’s Associate

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.
Coca-Cola HBC has reported a recent share transaction involving Olivia Frances Cooper-Evans, linked to board director Charlotte Boyle. A total of 378 shares were purchased at a price of GBP 28.33399 each, amounting to a transaction value of GBP 10,710.25. This notification aligns with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency in financial dealings.
