Coca-Cola HBC Issues EUR 500 Million Notes

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Coca-Cola HBC has announced the issuance of EUR 500 million 3.125% notes due in 2032 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, showcasing its strategic financial planning. The company, a leading beverage partner, aims to enhance its robust portfolio and maintain its strong market presence across 29 countries. Investors can view the final terms and base prospectus online, reflecting Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to transparency and investor relations.
For further insights into GB:CCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.