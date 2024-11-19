Coca-Cola HBC Issues EUR 500 Million Notes

Coca Cola HBC (GB:CCH) has released an update.

Coca-Cola HBC has announced the issuance of EUR 500 million 3.125% notes due in 2032 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, showcasing its strategic financial planning. The company, a leading beverage partner, aims to enhance its robust portfolio and maintain its strong market presence across 29 countries. Investors can view the final terms and base prospectus online, reflecting Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to transparency and investor relations.

