Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Share Buyback and Cancellation

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares and cancel 23 million treasury shares as part of its strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. This move, aligned with their Vision 2028 business plan, involves a significant market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflecting a robust commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

