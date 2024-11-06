News & Insights

Stocks
CCOJF

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 06, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings (JP:2579) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares and cancel 23 million treasury shares as part of its strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. This move, aligned with their Vision 2028 business plan, involves a significant market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflecting a robust commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

For further insights into JP:2579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCOJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.