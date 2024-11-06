News & Insights

Stocks
CCOJF

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Raises Forecasts and Dividends

November 06, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings (JP:2579) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards for 2024 due to stronger than expected sales and improved manufacturing efficiency. The company has also updated its dividend policy to ensure stable returns, aiming for a higher payout ratio in line with its Vision 2028 strategy.

For further insights into JP:2579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCOJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.