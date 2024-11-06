Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Raises Forecasts and Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings (JP:2579) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards for 2024 due to stronger than expected sales and improved manufacturing efficiency. The company has also updated its dividend policy to ensure stable returns, aiming for a higher payout ratio in line with its Vision 2028 strategy.

