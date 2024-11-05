Coast Entertainment Holds Hybrid AGM for Shareholders

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting at the SkyPoint Observation Deck, offering shareholders the option to participate both in person and virtually. The meeting included addresses from key board members and executives, emphasizing the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement and transparency. The event also featured participation from the Group’s auditor, Ernst & Young, to address queries about the FY24 auditor’s report.

