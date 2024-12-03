News & Insights

Stocks

CNNC International Announces Key Management Changes

December 03, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CNNC International Limited (HK:2302) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CNNC International Limited has announced a change in its management team with the resignation of Mr. Li Philip Sau Yan as company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent, effective December 3, 2024. The company has appointed Ms. Xu Ling as the new company secretary and authorized representative and Ms. Ng Sau Mei as the process agent. These changes are part of a smooth transition as the company maintains its compliance and governance standards.

For further insights into HK:2302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.