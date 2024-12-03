CNNC International Announces Key Management Changes

CNNC International Limited (HK:2302) has released an update.

CNNC International Limited has announced a change in its management team with the resignation of Mr. Li Philip Sau Yan as company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent, effective December 3, 2024. The company has appointed Ms. Xu Ling as the new company secretary and authorized representative and Ms. Ng Sau Mei as the process agent. These changes are part of a smooth transition as the company maintains its compliance and governance standards.

