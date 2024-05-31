CNH Industrial Announces Executive Transition and Severance Details

The latest announcement is out from CNH Industrial (CNH).

Derek Neilson has stepped down as President, Agriculture of CNH Industrial N.V., effective September 30, 2024. Following his resignation, Neilson will receive a cash severance, continued equity award vesting, health care coverage, tax preparation services for a year, and the option to drawdown pension benefits early. This move was publicly announced by CNH in a press release on the same day.

