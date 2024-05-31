News & Insights

Stocks

CNH Industrial Announces Executive Transition and Severance Details

May 31, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from CNH Industrial (CNH).

Derek Neilson has stepped down as President, Agriculture of CNH Industrial N.V., effective September 30, 2024. Following his resignation, Neilson will receive a cash severance, continued equity award vesting, health care coverage, tax preparation services for a year, and the option to drawdown pension benefits early. This move was publicly announced by CNH in a press release on the same day.

For a thorough assessment of CNH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.