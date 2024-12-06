CNBM Increases Stake in Green Energy Subsidiary

China National Building Material Co (HK:3323) has released an update.
China National Building Material Co. (CNBM) is boosting its investment in CNBM Green Energy through a significant capital increase of approximately USD18.8 million. This move will see Tianshan Material, a subsidiary of CNBM, acquiring a 15% equity stake in CNBM Green Energy, enhancing its position in the green energy sector. The transaction is a connected one under Hong Kong’s listing rules, reflecting strategic growth in sustainable energy investments.
