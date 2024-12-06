CNBM Increases Stake in Green Energy Subsidiary

China National Building Material Co (HK:3323) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China National Building Material Co. (CNBM) is boosting its investment in CNBM Green Energy through a significant capital increase of approximately USD18.8 million. This move will see Tianshan Material, a subsidiary of CNBM, acquiring a 15% equity stake in CNBM Green Energy, enhancing its position in the green energy sector. The transaction is a connected one under Hong Kong’s listing rules, reflecting strategic growth in sustainable energy investments.

For further insights into HK:3323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.