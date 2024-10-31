CMS Energy Sees Strong Q3 Earnings and Growth Outlook

An update from CMS Energy ( (CMS) ) is now available.

CMS Energy reported a significant increase in earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024, rising to $0.84 from $0.60 in the same period last year, largely due to solid performance and favorable regulatory outcomes. The company reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance and introduced promising 2025 guidance, showcasing expected growth. CMS is committed to enhancing its electric grid reliability, which is reflected in their strategic investments aimed at reducing power outages. This positions CMS Energy as a strong player in the energy sector, appealing to investors seeking growth and stability.

