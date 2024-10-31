News & Insights

Stocks

CMS Energy Sees Strong Q3 Earnings and Growth Outlook

October 31, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from CMS Energy ( (CMS) ) is now available.

CMS Energy reported a significant increase in earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024, rising to $0.84 from $0.60 in the same period last year, largely due to solid performance and favorable regulatory outcomes. The company reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance and introduced promising 2025 guidance, showcasing expected growth. CMS is committed to enhancing its electric grid reliability, which is reflected in their strategic investments aimed at reducing power outages. This positions CMS Energy as a strong player in the energy sector, appealing to investors seeking growth and stability.

See more data about CMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.