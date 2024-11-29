CMO Group PLC Faces Challenges but Remains Resilient

CMO Group PLC (GB:CMO) has released an update.

CMO Group PLC, the UK’s largest online-only retailer of building materials, reports a challenging Q4 2024 due to decreased consumer confidence following recent government budget announcements. Despite this, the company anticipates significant growth in H2 Adjusted EBITDA and has improved its market share in the online Builders Merchant Market. Operational efficiencies and cost savings have been achieved, indicating resilience and preparedness for future growth.

