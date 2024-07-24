CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top on Record Trading Volume

CME Group CME reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. The bottom line increased 11.3% year over year.



Quarterly results benefited from a record in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in its six asset classes with average daily volume (ADV) up 16% in commodities and 13% in financial markets.



Shares gained 1.2% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

CME Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CME Group Inc. Quote

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.5 billion increased 12.5% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 11.8% year over year), market data and information services (up 7.3% year over year) and other (36.8% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by almost 1%.



Total expenses inched up 2% year over year to $531.9 million, attributable to higher technology, and licensing and other fee agreements. It exceeded our estimate of $552.4 million.



Operating income increased 20% from the prior-year quarter to $1 billion. Our estimate was $961.8 million.



ADV was 25.9 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV, which reached a record 7.8 million contracts. The total average rate per contract was 70.8 cents.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2024, CME Group had $2 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 48.5% from the 2023-end level.



As of Jun 30, 2024, long-term debt was $2.7 billion, down 21.7% from 2023-end. As of Jun 30, 2024, CME had shareholders' equity worth $27.6 billion, up 3.4% from the end of 2023.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $419 billion in dividends, taking the payout to $25.2 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

Zacks Rank

CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Nasdaq NDAQ will report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 64 cents, suggesting a decrease of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NDAQ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in the remaining one.



Intercontinental Exchange ICE will report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.48, indicating an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



ICE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Cboe Global Markets CBOE will report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.09, suggesting an increase of 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

