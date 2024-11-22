CMB.TECH Secures Majority Stake with Takeover Bid Success

Euronav (CMBT) has released an update.

CMB.TECH has announced the results of its public takeover bid, achieving ownership of 92.04% of its shares following the acceptance period. This move reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategy, as expressed by CEO Alexander Saverys, and supports their commitment to growth and decarbonization in the maritime sector. CMB.TECH will continue its operations as a diversified maritime group, emphasizing future-proofing its business.

