News & Insights

Stocks
CMBT

CMB.TECH Secures Majority Stake with Takeover Bid Success

November 22, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Euronav (CMBT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CMB.TECH has announced the results of its public takeover bid, achieving ownership of 92.04% of its shares following the acceptance period. This move reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategy, as expressed by CEO Alexander Saverys, and supports their commitment to growth and decarbonization in the maritime sector. CMB.TECH will continue its operations as a diversified maritime group, emphasizing future-proofing its business.

For further insights into CMBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.