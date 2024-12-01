CLP Holdings Relocates Registered Office in Hong Kong

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings Limited has announced a change in its registered office location to the new CLP Headquarters in Kai Tak, Kowloon, effective December 10, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing development and growth plans within Hong Kong. Investors should note this new address for future reference.

