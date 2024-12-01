News & Insights

Stocks
CLPHF

CLP Holdings Relocates Registered Office in Hong Kong

December 01, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CLP Holdings Limited has announced a change in its registered office location to the new CLP Headquarters in Kai Tak, Kowloon, effective December 10, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing development and growth plans within Hong Kong. Investors should note this new address for future reference.

For further insights into HK:0002 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLPHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.