Clover Leaf Cancels Meeting and Plans Liquidation

Clover Leaf Capital Corp ( (CLOE) ) has issued an announcement.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has canceled its special stockholders meeting and announced plans to liquidate the company following the termination of its merger agreement with Kustom Entertainment. The company intends to redeem all outstanding shares of Class A common stock from its initial public offering, with further details on the redemption process to be announced soon.

