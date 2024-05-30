News & Insights

CloudMD Shows Fiscal Improvement in Q1 2024

May 30, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

CloudMD Software & Services (TSE:DOC) has released an update.

CloudMD Software & Services reports a slight increase in first-quarter 2024 revenue to $22.8 million, with a marginal rise in gross profit margin to 37.0%, and a notable improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, turning a previous loss into a $0.1 million gain. The company also managed to reduce its net loss from continuing operations to $4.2 million, while signing new multi-year contracts and implementing further cost reductions to streamline operations.

Stocks mentioned

DOCRF

