CloudMD Shows Fiscal Improvement in Q1 2024

CloudMD Software & Services reports a slight increase in first-quarter 2024 revenue to $22.8 million, with a marginal rise in gross profit margin to 37.0%, and a notable improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, turning a previous loss into a $0.1 million gain. The company also managed to reduce its net loss from continuing operations to $4.2 million, while signing new multi-year contracts and implementing further cost reductions to streamline operations.

