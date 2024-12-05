Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Rubrik ( RBRK) up 19.3%

RBRK) up 19.3% Asana ( ASAN) up 17.4%

ASAN) up 17.4% DocuSign ( DOCU) up 14.4%

DOCU) up 14.4% American Outdoor Brands ( AOUT) up 13.2%

AOUT) up 13.2% Ulta Beauty ( ULTA) up 12.1%

ULTA) up 12.1% Lululemon ( LULU) up 9.1%

LULU) up 9.1% Veeva Systems ( VEEV) up 7.1%

VEEV) up 7.1% Gitlab ( GTLB) up 7.0%

GTLB) up 7.0% Petco ( WOOF) up 5.5%

WOOF) up 5.5% Zumiez ( ZUMZ) up 4.4%

ZUMZ) up 4.4% Argan ( AGX) up 2.1%

AGX) up 2.1% HP Enterprise ( HPE) up 0.2%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Smith & Wesson Brands ( SWBI) down 15.0%

SWBI) down 15.0% Samsara ( IOT) down 11.0%

IOT) down 11.0% UiPath ( PATH) down 7.2%

PATH) down 7.2% The Cooper Companies ( COO) down 4.6%

COO) down 4.6% Tilly’s ( TLYS) down 4.1%

TLYS) down 4.1% HashiCorp ( HCP) down 1.6%

HCP) down 1.6% Victoria’s Secret ( VSCO) down 1.0%

