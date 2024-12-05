News & Insights

Stocks
AGX

Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise

December 05, 2024 — 07:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Rubrik (RBRK) up 19.3%
  • Asana (ASAN) up 17.4%
  • DocuSign (DOCU) up 14.4%
  • American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) up 13.2%
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA) up 12.1%
  • Lululemon (LULU) up 9.1%
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV) up 7.1%
  • Gitlab (GTLB) up 7.0%
  • Petco (WOOF) up 5.5%
  • Zumiez (ZUMZ) up 4.4%
  • Argan (AGX) up 2.1%
  • HP Enterprise (HPE) up 0.2%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) down 15.0%
  • Samsara (IOT) down 11.0%
  • UiPath (PATH) down 7.2%
  • The Cooper Companies (COO) down 4.6%
  • Tilly’s (TLYS) down 4.1%
  • HashiCorp (HCP) down 1.6%
  • Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) down 1.0%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGX
AOUT
ASAN
COO
DOCU
GTLB
HCP
HPE
IOT
LULU
PATH
RBRK
SWBI
TLYS
ULTA
VEEV
VSCO
WOOF
ZUMZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.