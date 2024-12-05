Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Rubrik (RBRK) up 19.3%
- Asana (ASAN) up 17.4%
- DocuSign (DOCU) up 14.4%
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) up 13.2%
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) up 12.1%
- Lululemon (LULU) up 9.1%
- Veeva Systems (VEEV) up 7.1%
- Gitlab (GTLB) up 7.0%
- Petco (WOOF) up 5.5%
- Zumiez (ZUMZ) up 4.4%
- Argan (AGX) up 2.1%
- HP Enterprise (HPE) up 0.2%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) down 15.0%
- Samsara (IOT) down 11.0%
- UiPath (PATH) down 7.2%
- The Cooper Companies (COO) down 4.6%
- Tilly’s (TLYS) down 4.1%
- HashiCorp (HCP) down 1.6%
- Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) down 1.0%
