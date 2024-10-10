A Closer Look at Ulta Beauty's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $299,830, and 6 were calls, valued at $267,380.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $490.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 288.18 with a total volume of 737.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $490.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.3 $18.1 $18.1 $375.00 $108.6K 343 64 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.8 $14.0 $14.5 $370.00 $87.0K 1.0K 65 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.1 $26.1 $26.33 $390.00 $79.3K 112 32 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.5 $50.2 $51.0 $400.00 $45.9K 88 20 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.6 $47.2 $47.2 $400.00 $42.4K 88 0

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ulta Beauty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty With a trading volume of 1,088,274, the price of ULTA is down by -0.23%, reaching $358.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Expert Opinions on Ulta Beauty

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $403.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $395. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $424. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $390.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

