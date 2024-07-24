A Closer Look at RH's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on RH (NYSE:RH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for RH. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,305, and 8 calls, totaling $563,618.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $300.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 159.83 with a total volume of 290.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.3 $18.8 $19.3 $270.00 $154.4K 107 183 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $20.0 $19.4 $20.0 $250.00 $106.0K 212 0 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $73.0 $70.0 $70.0 $270.00 $70.0K 108 20 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.4 $66.5 $69.0 $270.00 $69.0K 108 20 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $69.1 $68.2 $68.2 $270.00 $61.3K 108 49

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RH, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of RH With a volume of 515,248, the price of RH is down -2.41% at $253.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $315.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RH options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

