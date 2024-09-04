A Closer Look at PDD Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PDD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for PDD Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,007,385, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,476,402.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $150.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.3 $80.00 $387.0K 2.3K 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.3 $19.05 $19.05 $80.00 $190.5K 872 154 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $7.85 $7.65 $7.78 $101.00 $156.8K 250 204 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.25 $15.0 $15.0 $85.00 $144.0K 23 100 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.8 $12.7 $12.7 $85.00 $116.8K 23 313

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 10,247,226, the PDD's price is down by -5.23%, now at $92.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

