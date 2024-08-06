A Closer Look at Lennar's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $546,200 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,326,962.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $180.0 for Lennar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lennar options trades today is 2093.0 with a total volume of 3,150.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lennar's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.1 $17.6 $18.0 $175.00 $360.0K 12.2K 717 LEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.2 $16.9 $18.2 $175.00 $273.0K 12.2K 360 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.1 $17.7 $18.1 $175.00 $184.6K 12.2K 210 LEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.2 $18.1 $18.1 $175.00 $177.3K 12.2K 108 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $14.0 $14.0 $175.00 $135.5K 405 115

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lennar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 455,579, the LEN's price is down by -0.06%, now at $170.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lennar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

