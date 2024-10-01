A Closer Look at Intuit's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuit. Our analysis of options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $135,320, and 5 were calls, valued at $344,908.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $670.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 257.0 with a total volume of 230.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $670.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.0 $65.5 $65.5 $670.00 $157.2K 71 32 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $39.0 $38.2 $38.55 $610.00 $65.5K 46 45 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.4 $11.9 $12.0 $600.00 $60.0K 1.5K 104 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $42.7 $40.6 $40.95 $640.00 $53.0K 5 15 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $22.6 $22.0 $22.3 $590.00 $44.6K 101 21

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit Trading volume stands at 859,127, with INTU's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $610.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Intuit

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $768.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $768.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.