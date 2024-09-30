A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Veralto

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Veralto and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $112.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $119.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.72% increase from the previous average price target of $103.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Veralto by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $119.00 $117.00 Damian Karas UBS Announces Neutral $118.00 - Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $100.00 $95.00 Andrew Krill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $101.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $98.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veralto. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Veralto's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Veralto's Background

Veralto Corp is company which is a provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments such as Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through WQ segment it improves the quality and reliability of water through leading brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat. Through PQI segment it promotes consumer trust in products and help enable product innovation through brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite and Pantone.

Veralto: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veralto's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

