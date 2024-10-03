A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Calix

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Calix (NYSE:CALX) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.0, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 8.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Calix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $44.00 $43.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Calix's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Calix

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

A Deep Dive into Calix's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Calix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

