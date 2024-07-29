A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Colgate-Palmolive

Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Colgate-Palmolive, presenting an average target of $104.2, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Marking an increase of 6.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.85.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Colgate-Palmolive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $107.00 $104.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $91.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $95.00 $103.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $110.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $85.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $106.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $104.00 $98.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $112.00 $103.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $92.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $109.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $101.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $107.00 $97.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Colgate-Palmolive's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Colgate-Palmolive Better

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Colgate-Palmolive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.18% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 162.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 37.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

