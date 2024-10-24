A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $120.1, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.07% increase from the previous average price target of $109.11.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Vertiv Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $130.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $92.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Buy $125.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $92.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vertiv Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vertiv Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Financial Insights: Vertiv Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

