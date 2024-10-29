A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Monolithic Power Systems

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Monolithic Power Systems, presenting an average target of $977.2, a high estimate of $1100.00, and a low estimate of $880.00. Marking an increase of 12.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $869.70.

A clear picture of Monolithic Power Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $880.00 $880.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $994.00 $918.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $1100.00 $1000.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $1100.00 $925.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $1000.00 $800.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $880.00 $880.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $925.00 $770.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $975.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $918.00 $799.00

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Understanding the Numbers: Monolithic Power Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monolithic Power Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.03% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Monolithic Power Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

