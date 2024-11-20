Close the Loop Ltd. Eyes IT Growth Amidst Acquisition Talks

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.
Close the Loop Ltd. has experienced substantial growth, with revenue increasing from $71 million to $219 million, though it faces a share price decline. The company is focusing on IT refurbishment, expanding into North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Additionally, Close the Loop is considering a non-binding offer from Adamantem Capital, which could lead to significant changes in its ownership and strategic direction.
