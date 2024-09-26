Is Clorox Company Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

The Clorox Company ( CLX ), headquartered in Oakland, California, is a global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. With a market cap of $20.24 billion , Clorox offers a diverse range of high-quality cleaning, health, and wellness products to consumers, including household cleaners, disinfectants, and personal care items.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are classified as "large-cap" stocks, and Clorox Company exemplifies this with its strong market position and consistent growth in the global consumer goods industry.

CLX shares are trading 3.6% below their 52-week high of $169.09 , which they hit on Sep. 16. The stock has gained 21.3% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which has gained 4.6% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, CLX is up 14.3% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained 23.4% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, SPX has gained 20% in 2024 and rallied 31.9% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, CLX has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early August.

On Aug. 1, Clorox Company gained over 7% following its Q4 earnings report . Its adjusted EPS of $1.82 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.54. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, which fell short of Wall Street forecasts of $2 billion. CLX expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $6.55 and $6.80.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, CLX’s competitor, Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ), has outperformed both the stock and SPX. CLX has gained 30.2% on a YTD basis.

Despite the stock's recent strong price performance, analysts are concerned about CLX's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Sell" from 20 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $149.33 , which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

