News & Insights

Stocks
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs says overall cost structure improved with Stelco

November 05, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees $120M of cost synergies within the first year of Stelco acquisition. Says non-auto business saw weakness in demand and pricing in Q3. Plans to prioritize debt repayment vs. share repurchases with cash flow. Says key strategic projects are proceeding well. Says “getting more comfortable forecasting a strong 2025.” Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.