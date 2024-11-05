Cleveland-Cliffs says overall cost structure improved with Stelco

Sees $120M of cost synergies within the first year of Stelco acquisition. Says non-auto business saw weakness in demand and pricing in Q3. Plans to prioritize debt repayment vs. share repurchases with cash flow. Says key strategic projects are proceeding well. Says “getting more comfortable forecasting a strong 2025.” Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.