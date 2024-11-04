News & Insights

Stocks
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs lowers 2024 capital expenditures outlook to $600M-$650M

November 04, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “Cliffs lowered its full-year 2024 expected capital expenditures range by $50 million to $600 to $650 million, from its previous range of $650 to $700 million. Additionally, Cliffs expects standalone (excluding Stelco) full-year 2025 capital expenditures to be approximately $600 million, inclusive of strategic growth projects at Middletown, Butler and Weirton. Sustaining capital spend from Stelco is expected to be approximately US$100 million annually.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.