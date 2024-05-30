Clene Shareholders Approve Expansion and Governance Changes

Clene (CLNN) has shared an announcement.

On May 29, 2024, Clene Inc. stockholders, during the Annual Meeting, approved key amendments including a significant increase in authorized shares from 300 million to 600 million and an expansion of the 2020 Stock Plan by an additional 30 million shares. These approvals, alongside the election of Class I directors and the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent accounting firm, reflect the company’s strategic decisions and stockholder support for its governance and executive compensation practices. The stockholders also endorsed a reverse stock split and other proposals aimed at enhancing the company’s operational flexibility.

