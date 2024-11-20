ClearSign reports Q3 revenue $1.85M vs. $85K last year

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $14.5M as of September 30. “We are happy to report a record revenue quarter of almost $2M,” said CEO Jim Deller. “We are very encouraged by our growing pipeline of projects to be shipped, installed and in engineering phases. Our sales channels are expanding through a network of partners, OEM’s and engineering firms, and we believe this is an integral part of expanding our sales operation. From our installed base to third-party testing like the California GET program, our operational performance continues to provide additional compelling data for our products and supports our reputation as a solution provider.”
