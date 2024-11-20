News & Insights

Stocks
CLIR

ClearSign reports Q3 revenue $1.85M vs. $85K last year

November 20, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $14.5M as of September 30. “We are happy to report a record revenue quarter of almost $2M,” said CEO Jim Deller. “We are very encouraged by our growing pipeline of projects to be shipped, installed and in engineering phases. Our sales channels are expanding through a network of partners, OEM’s and engineering firms, and we believe this is an integral part of expanding our sales operation. From our installed base to third-party testing like the California GET program, our operational performance continues to provide additional compelling data for our products and supports our reputation as a solution provider.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.