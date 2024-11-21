News & Insights

ClearSign Combustion Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue

November 21, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

ClearSign Combustion ( (CLIR) ) has issued an update.

ClearSign Technologies reported a record quarterly revenue of $1.85 million for Q3 2024, driven by a significant order of process burners for a California refinery. The company is expanding its sales channels and has announced new burner orders for power generation and petrochemical projects. ClearSign’s technologies, focused on decarbonization and efficiency, continue to validate their performance through third-party testing and customer installations.

