ClearSign Combustion Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ClearSign Combustion ( (CLIR) ) has issued an update.

ClearSign Technologies reported a record quarterly revenue of $1.85 million for Q3 2024, driven by a significant order of process burners for a California refinery. The company is expanding its sales channels and has announced new burner orders for power generation and petrochemical projects. ClearSign’s technologies, focused on decarbonization and efficiency, continue to validate their performance through third-party testing and customer installations.

Learn more about CLIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.