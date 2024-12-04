ClearSign awarded purchase order from Rogue Combustion

ClearSign (CLIR) Technologies announces that it has received a purchase order from Rogue Combustion, a subsidiary of California Boiler for a boiler burner for use in their rental fleet. This purchase order came from Cal Boiler and is expected to be fabricated and shipped in the Q2 of 2025 for installation in a new rental boiler.
