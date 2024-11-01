News & Insights

Clear Channel Outdoor: Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

November 01, 2024 — 12:50 am EDT

Clear Channel Outdoor ( (CCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Clear Channel Outdoor presented to its investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., a leader in the out-of-home advertising sector, operates a dynamic platform integrating digital billboards and data analytics to enhance advertising reach across the U.S. and Europe. In their third-quarter 2024 earnings report, the company announced a 6.1% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching $559 million, driven by growth in all business segments, including significant gains in airport and European markets. The company secured a major 15-year contract with the New York MTA, signaling robust future opportunities. Despite a net loss from continuing operations of $31.5 million, the adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.6%, highlighting operational improvements. Looking forward, Clear Channel Outdoor remains committed to leveraging technological investments to enhance performance and pursue growth, with expectations to meet their full-year financial guidance.

