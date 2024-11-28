News & Insights

Clear Blue Technologies Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc. (TSE:CBLU) has released an update.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. reported a 24% increase in revenue on a trailing four-quarter basis, achieving $4.3 million, with gross profits rising by 49% to nearly $2 million. However, the company faced an 84% revenue decrease in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting significant challenges alongside an increase in bookings by 28%.

