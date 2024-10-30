CleanTech Lithium PLC Plans Share Consolidation and ASX Listing

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where it plans to consolidate its ordinary shares and amend its articles of association as part of its ASX listing requirements. The company, focused on sustainable lithium projects in Chile, aims to enhance its shareholder value and align with market expectations. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the proposed resolutions, which the board believes are in the company’s best interests.

