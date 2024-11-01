CleanTech Lithium Engages Investors on Chilean Projects

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC is set to engage investors with a webinar hosted by Executive Chairman Steve Kesler, focusing on its promising lithium projects in Chile. The company aims to leverage Direct Lithium Extraction technology, which promises higher recoveries and environmentally friendly practices, aligning with the global clean energy transition. Interested investors can join the session to explore opportunities in this evolving market.

For further insights into GB:CTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.