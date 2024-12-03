CleanSpark shares to outperform bitcoin in 2025, says H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese says CleanSpark (CLSK) reported solid fiscal Q4 results and reiterated its prior calendar year-end 2024 and 2025 guidance of 37 EH/s and 50 EH/s, respectively. Fiscal 2024 was another strong year of execution for CleanSpark, as the company was once again one of the fastest growing miners in the industry over the period, the analyst tells investors in a research note. H.C. Wainwright continues to view the shares as one of the best ways for investors to gain exposure to the underlying bitcoin market. It expects shares to outperform thebitcoin priceand reiterates a Buy rating on the name with a $27 price target
