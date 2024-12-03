CleanSpark reports Q4 EPS (27c), consensus (21c)

CleanSpark (CLSK) on Monday reported Q4 revenue $89.28M, consensus $88.64M. “Our performance this year reflects a sustained growth trajectory, solidifying our position as one of the top Bitcoin miners in the world, as we move into an anticipated new bull market,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. “Reflecting on the past year, our results in FY 2024 and the positioning of the company going into 2025 demonstrated the wisdom of our counter-cyclical growth and capital allocation strategy. We produce durable, high performing growth and have been since our earliest days in Bitcoin mining,” Bradford said. “CleanSpark has prioritized owned infrastructure as its core foundation, putting us in the best position to optimize our portfolio of data centers to drive ROI to our shareholders as we continue to rapidly deploy additional hashrate on our path to 37 EH by year-end and 50 EH and beyond in 2025.”

